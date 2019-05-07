Advertising
Harry Styles embraces camp in see-through Gucci top at Met Gala
The singer was a co-chairman for the annual fashion extravaganza.
Harry Styles fully embraced the theme of the night as he made his Met Gala debut.
The singer, 25, was co-chairman for the evening and walked the pink carpet at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art in an all-black custom Gucci design.
Styles, accompanied by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, wore a sheer blouse complete with ruffles and lace, which left his tattooed torso easily visible.
He added rings, a drop earring and painted finger nails to the look, on a night when the theme was Camp: Notes On Fashion.
Former One Direction star Styles co-chaired the event alongside Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Michele and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
This year’s theme was inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay Notes On Camp.
“The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” Sontag once explained.
The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute Benefit takes place on the first Monday of May each year.
