Game Of Thrones responds after takeaway coffee cup left in feast scene

Game Of Thrones has admitted that a coffee cup left in a shot in the most recent episode of the show was a mistake.

Fans of the hit fantasy series were left baffled after a takeaway cup was left in front of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, on the top table at a post-battle feast.

Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019

The mother of dragons was holding a cup of wine during the scene but the cup was left just in front of her.

It appeared for a brief moment as she looks over at Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who is being hailed by Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) for his prowess as a soldier following the defeat of the Night King at the Battle of Winterfell.

News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

A message tweeted on the Game Of Thrones official account said: “News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

