Our royal baby was born – Amy Schumer welcomes newborn son

Amy Schumer has given birth to a baby boy.

The US actress and comedian welcomed her new arrival on Sunday night, just hours before the Duchess of Sussex delivered a son.

Schumer, who had previously referred to the fact she and Meghan were expecting around the same time, posted a photograph on Instagram of her and husband Chris Fischer with their son, saying: “10:55 pm last night.

“Our royal baby was born.”

The star also revealed that she stopped by the Metropolitan Museum of Art – where Monday’s Met Gala is being held – on her way to give birth.

“Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital,” she captioned an image of her on the museum’s stairs.

When she announced her pregnancy last year, Schumer posted a photo on Instagram showing her and Fischer’s heads edited on to the bodies of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The comedian battled severe morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum, during her pregnancy.