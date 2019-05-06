Madonna announces theatre tour including London Palladium gig

Madonna has announced a tour of intimate theatres in the US and Europe, including the London Palladium.

The Like A Prayer singer, who last month returned after a four-year hiatus, said she will perform at the West End space but did not set a date.

The US leg of the Madame X Tour will begin on September 12 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York. It will feature multiple nights in each US city including at the Chicago Theatre and the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The tour will resume in early 2020 with performances at the Coliseum in Lisbon, the Palladium in London and at the Grand Rex in Paris.

The album Madame X was recorded over 18 months between Portugal, London, New York and Los Angeles and sees the pop veteran adopting the guise of the titular character.

Made up of 15 songs, the album takes its influence from Latin music and will see the 60-year-old pop star singing in Portuguese, Spanish and English.

Madonna will debut five songs ahead of its release on June 14 including Crave featuring Swae Lee on May 10, Future featuring Migos member Quavo on May 17 and Dark Ballet on June 7.

Singles I Rise and Medellin have already been released.

Live Nation’s president of global touring Arthur Fogel said: “The chance for fans to see Madonna at these venues is incredibly special.

“We are proud and excited to be able to deliver this ultimate opportunity for her fans.”