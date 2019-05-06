Menu

Advertising

Jennifer Aniston: I’ll welcome love when it comes knocking

Showbiz | Published:

The actress split from her husband Justin Theroux last year.

Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet

Jennifer Aniston has said she does not use dating apps but that she is open to a new romance.

The former Friends star, 50, split from her husband Justin Theroux in 2018 after less than three years of marriage.

Asked about dating apps, she told US Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “I have zero time, to be honest.”

“My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities,” added Aniston, who is set to star in an Apple TV programme called The Morning Show.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston at the Oscars
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston (PA)

“I feel like whatever (romance) looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?”

The actress, who was married to Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005, went on: “When it comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed.

“I’m not like, ‘No, I’m done with that. That’s never going to happen again’.

“My time on this planet has been about … It hasn’t looked a certain way. It’s my way; it’s what I’ve been given this round.

“But I would say I don’t find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of ‘No more, that’s it, I’m closed’.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News