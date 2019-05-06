Jennifer Aniston: I’ll welcome love when it comes knocking

Jennifer Aniston has said she does not use dating apps but that she is open to a new romance.

The former Friends star, 50, split from her husband Justin Theroux in 2018 after less than three years of marriage.

Asked about dating apps, she told US Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “I have zero time, to be honest.”

“My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities,” added Aniston, who is set to star in an Apple TV programme called The Morning Show.

“I feel like whatever (romance) looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?”

The actress, who was married to Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005, went on: “When it comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed.

“I’m not like, ‘No, I’m done with that. That’s never going to happen again’.

“My time on this planet has been about … It hasn’t looked a certain way. It’s my way; it’s what I’ve been given this round.

“But I would say I don’t find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of ‘No more, that’s it, I’m closed’.”