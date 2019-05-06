Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber appear to tease snippet of upcoming collaboration

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have appeared to share a snippet of their highly-anticipated forthcoming collaboration.

Bieber, 25, hinted at a joint project when he posted pictures of himself and Sheeran in colourful shirts standing in front of green screens last week.

On Monday he posted a video to his Instagram story showing Sheeran, 28, playing a song on his laptop.

In the video, the Shape Of You hitmaker says: “Hey guys, I’ve got some new music coming out. I just want to play you the song. See if you like it.”

Set to a tropical-style beat, it appears to feature Bieber singing the words: “I’m at a party I don’t want to be at.”

Check my Instagram story. It’s happening. #friday — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 6, 2019

The pair previously teamed up on the hit Love Yourself in 2015, with Sheeran penning the track with Benny Blanco.

Bieber also appeared to confirm the track’s release date, tweeting: “It’s happening. #friday.”