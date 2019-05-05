Louis Theroux says ‘prisoner’ Melania Trump would be perfect for a documentary

Louis Theroux has said that “prisoner” Melania Trump would be an ideal subject for a documentary.

The filmmaker said the First Lady of the United States would be a perfect focus for one of his profiles.

Theroux said that the wife of president Donald Trump is a prisoner of a certain kind of lifestyle.

He revealed that the First Lady would be among his dream choices for a documentary.

The experienced filmmaker added that Julian Assange and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would provide fascinating material.

Theroux has also offered praise to fellow documentary-maker Piers Morgan.

He said of his own ideal subject: “I think a really interesting story would be Melania Trump. You would sort of film with her in this kind of gilded cage that she inhabits.

“There’s something of ‘could she have known what she was signing on for?’

Advertising

.@POTUS and I welcomed many influencers of faith in observance and celebration of the #NationalDayofPrayer to the @WhiteHouse today. God Bless this great nation where we cherish the freedom of religion. pic.twitter.com/ZvLuVDuoZ0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 2, 2019

“Did she just think she was marrying a billionaire, who she thought was perhaps quite funny, and interesting?

“Maybe not physically attractive, but that he could provide her with certain lifestyle, introduce her to a world that was interesting?

“And then now, she’s a prisoner of – I mean, I’m speaking hypothetically because we don’t really know, do we – but she’s a metaphorical prisoner of that lifestyle.”

Advertising

Theroux has said that Assange and Harry and Meghan would also make for great documentary material.

He said of the WikiLeaks founder: “He’s in custody, presumably, and not doing interviews.

“He’s not a big personality, from little bits I’ve seen. He’s very deliberative in the way he speaks, and thoughtful.”

Julian Assange, who is due to begin his fight against extradition to the US (Victoria Jones/PA)

Speaking of his peer in documentary filmmaking, Good Morning Britain’s Morgan, Theroux said he appreciated his style.

He said: “I’ve always thought he was pretty good, actually. What he’s got, that I like, is he’s not afraid to bring the fight, you know? I mean, I think in other words, he’ll call bulls***. So, I enjoy that.

“Piers works with someone I used to work with, and he’s done some crime stories and prison stories in America, serial killers, and I always quite enjoy them.”

Theroux is currently working on a project focused on postpartum depression.

Mothers On The Edge airs on BBC Two on May 12.