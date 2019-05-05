Lost Boys stars reunite more than 30 years after film released

The Lost Boys stars Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman and Jason Patric have reunited on the red carpet 32 years after the film was released.

The actors got together at the Fan Expo Dallas event.

Feldman posted a photo of the trio on Instagram, also paying tribute to his late friend Corey Haim, who starred alongside them in the 1987 cult vampire movie.

“FOUND BOYS,” he wrote.

“ALTHOUGH WE DIDNT GET A CHANCE 2 DO A PUBLIC PHOTO OP DUE 2 IM GUESSING THE FACT THAT I WAS ADDED @ THE LAST MIN, WE STILL HAD A CHANCE 2 HAV A QUICK HELLO, & POSE 4 1 PIC OF THE 3 OF US ALL 2GETHER!

“JUST LIKE OLD TIMES!”

He added the hashtags “#NEVERGROWOLD #NEVERSAYDIE #LOSTBOYSREUNION #RIPCHAIM.”

Haim died in 2010 at the age of 38, from pneumonia complications.