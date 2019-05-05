Jodie Comer on ‘weird experience’ when male fans waited for her at airport

Jodie Comer has said that she was once approached by “strange men” who had followed her on a press tour in the middle of the night while catching a flight.

The Killing Eve actress, who has become a global star since playing psychopathic killer Villanelle in the hit drama series, has also said that her on-screen alter-ego is perhaps the reason she is currently single.

Comer, 26, told Sunday Times Culture magazine about the impact the fame has had on her life, saying: “Do you know what? It’s not a drastic change, but there’s definitely been a shift.”

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in Killing Eve (BBC America)

However, the Liverpool-born actress said she had a “really weird experience” with fans in America while catching a flight at 4am.

She said: “I got to the airport, it must have been half two, and there were men waiting for me to sign things.

“They’d been following us around doing press during the week. Whoa.

“When does it become normal for strange men to be waiting for you at the airport?”

Comer has previously revealed that a female fan once asked her to strangle her because of her violent character in the hit drama series, in which she stars alongside Sandra Oh.

She said that it is perhaps because of Villanelle that she has “zero” love life.

“I don’t know if it’s particularly because I’ve played a psychopath,” she added.

“I really don’t get approached at all. Which is fine. I’m never in one place long enough.”

Comer, also known for roles in Doctor Foster, My Mad Fat Diary and The White Princess, has won global acclaim since Killing Eve hit screens last year.

The darkly comic cat-and-mouse crime drama, penned by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, sees Oh play MI5 operative Eve Polastri, who becomes obsessed with Comer’s psychopathic killer.

The second series of Killing Eve is currently airing in America, and will come to UK screens in June.