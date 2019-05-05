Adele says last year ‘tried me so hard’

Adele has marked her 31st birthday by telling fans that the last year – in which she split from her husband – “tried me so hard”.

The singer, who announced last month that she and husband Simon Konecki had separated, turned 31 on Sunday.

She said on Instagram that she had realised that loving herself was more than enough and that she was “ready to feel the world around me and look up” for the first time in 10 years.

Alongside a series of images which appeared to show her at a party, Adele wrote: “This is 31… thank f****** god.

“30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.

“No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times.

“I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay.”

The Hello singer continued: “31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself.

“For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.

“Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity.

“Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough.

“I’ll learn to love you lot eventually. Bunch of f****** savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.

“Chin up eh.”

Adele and charity entrepreneur Konecki started dating in 2011 and welcomed a son, Angelo, in 2012.

They tied the knot in 2016, but in April this year a representative for the star announced in a statement that they had separated.