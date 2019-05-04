Britain’s Got Talent fans think singer deserves starring role in Les Miserables

A singer’s emotional rendition of Bring Him Home from Les Miserables has prompted Britain’s Got Talent fans to call for him to have his own starring role in the West End.

Viewers labelled his performance “beautiful” with others suggesting he should play the part of Jean Valjean, the former prisoner whose struggle to lead a normal life forms the core of the acclaimed musical.

Mark McMullan, from Belfast, Northern Ireland, sang the piece, in which Valjean begs God to save his ward Cosette’s suitor, as his brother – who has locked-in syndrome – sat in the crowd.

A beautiful song. A beautiful voice. A beautiful tribute ❤✨ It's four very deserved yeses for Mark McMullan from the Judges #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/6m0LNrCZMs — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 4, 2019

Many loved his touching story and thought he suited the part of Valjean, which has been played by actors including Dominic West and Hugh Jackman.

One viewer said: “Wow what a beautiful pure voice – reminds me of Colm Wilkinson – the original and best Jean Valjean- and such a lovely tender backstory – yeah am crying!!!”

Wow what a beautiful pure voice – reminds me of Colm Wilkinson – the original and best Jean Valjean- and such a lovely tender backstory – yeah am crying!!! #BGT — ?? Moira ?? (@kennysmo) May 4, 2019

Another added: “Regardless of his BGT outcome to not put this guy in Les Mis would be a greater crime than Jean Valjean’s 19 year sentence.”

Regardless of his #BGT outcome to not put this guy in @lesmisofficial would be a greater crime than Jean Valjean’s 19 year sentence — Lauren (@LaurenFordham88) May 4, 2019

A third said: “Ok, I’m going to need Mark McMullan from BGT to play Valjean in a future production of Les Mis.”

Ok, I’m going to need Mark McMullan frm @BGT to play Valjean in a future production of Les Mis… ? — Becky (@beckymcw) May 4, 2019

Another simply said: “Someone cast him as Jean valjean please.”

Someone cast him as Jean valjean please ?✌???????? #BGT #lesmiserable — Joanne (@Joanne_98_lynch) May 4, 2019

McMullan’s performance moved members of the audience to tears, as well as fans watching at home. Many took to social media to express their emotions.

For some viewers, the song alone was enough to reduce them to tears.

He’s singing Les Mis which means ALL THE TEARS ? #BGT — Carla (@carlalouiseee) May 4, 2019

For others, it was his voice that caused their emotional outpouring.

This guy!!! In tears listening to this! #BGT — SharonMarie (@SharonMarie_x) May 4, 2019

Wow that was powerful! What a incredible brother to have. #BGT @BGT #SuperSaturdays ??? — BGT Saturdays @ 8 ❌❌❌❌ (@ThemGeordieLads) May 4, 2019

McMullan earned four yes votes, but failed to secure the golden buzzer.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV next Saturday.