Amy Schumer jokes ‘I’m still pregnant’ as she shows off huge bump

Amy Schumer has poked fun at herself over “still” being pregnant after such a long amount of time.

The comedian and actress has had a difficult pregnancy thanks to severe morning sickness, but made light of the situation in a post on Instagram.

The Trainwreck star posted a picture of herself sitting on a hospital bed with her large baby bump on display, a tired look on her face.

She wrote: “Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I’ve been pregnant for a long time?

“It must be getting annoying to you all that I’m still pregnant Well imagine how I feel mother f******!!!!!! #soblessed #hatemondaysloveweekendstho.”

Schumer, 37, is believed to be due to give birth around the same time as the Duchess of Sussex, which she joked about in her recent Netflix comedy special Growing.

The comedian has suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum as she expects her first child, and in February she cancelled the remainder of her tour due to severe morning sickness.

The condition can cause severe vomiting. The Duchess of Cambridge also suffered with the condition through her three pregnancies.

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, married in February 2018 and announced in late October that they were expecting their first child.