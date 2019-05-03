Stormzy ‘speechless’ after topping Official Singles Chart

Stormzy has gone straight to the top of the Official Singles Chart.

Vossi Bop is at number one, following huge streaming figures, which beat Drake’s record.

The British star, who is preparing to headline Glastonbury, has clocked up 12.7 million listens – the biggest week of streams for a rapper and the fifth biggest streaming week of all time.

(Stormzy celebrates his hit (Kaylum Dennis)

Drake’s In My Feelings previously held the record.

Stormzy told OfficialCharts.com: “Words don’t really do it justice. I’m genuinely, for once in my life, speechless!

“My supporters have had my back like crazy – this is all you guys, thank you so much.”

Advertising

Previous chart-topper Old Town Road by Lil Nas X drops to second place in the chart.

The top five is completed by Taylor Swift’s Me! featuring Brendon Urie, which debuts in third position, Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved and Meduza, featuring Goodboys, Piece Of Your Heart.

Meanwhile, Pink scores her third number one album, Hurts 2B Human.

Advertising

Welsh rockers Catfish And The Bottlemen are in second position with The Balance, followed by Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, The Greatest Showman cast recording and Marina’s Love And Fear.

On the classical album charts, Jess Gillam, 20, has become the youngest ever saxophonist to reach the top spot with her album Rise.

She said: “If someone had told me – when I first picked up a saxophone in the Barracudas Carnival Band in Barrow-on-Furness – that I would get a classical number one for my first album release, I wouldn’t have believed them in a million years!

“It has been so exciting to record my debut with the team at Decca Classics, and special thanks to the producer John Harle, BBC Concert Orchestra and Milos for being a part of Rise.

“Music has been such an important part of my life and the tracks included on the album are very personal to me, so it’s overwhelming that there has been such an amazing response to it so far.”