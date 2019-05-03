Joe Jonas breaks silence after surprise wedding to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas has showed his appreciation for new wife Sophie Turner as he broke his silence following their surprise wedding.

The Jonas Brothers star and the Game Of Thrones actress tied the knot in Las Vegas on Wednesday following the Billboard Music Awards.

After surprising fans across the world with their low-key nuptials – reported to have cost about 600 US dollars (£460) – Jonas posted a picture on Instagram of Turner posing in her outfit from the awards ceremony.

He wrote in the caption “Hot Damnnnnnnn” along with a fire emoji.

DJ Diplo, who had livestreamed the couple’s wedding on Instagram, commented: “Lucky guy.”

Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, were both in Las Vegas after she had turned up to support The Jonas Brothers, who performed at the Billboard Music Awards.

Shortly after the event, Turner and Jonas exchanged vows while an Elvis impersonator officiated at proceedings, before saying “I do”.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones, was seen wearing a bridal veil and walking into a room in one of Diplo’s videos, while Jonas stood near the front with his brothers.

One of Diplo’s videos was captioned “Gonna hit this wedding real quick”, while another was overwritten with “True love”.

Country music duo Dan + Shay performed their hit song Speechless as Turner walked down the aisle, and the guests were reported to include Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin, as well as Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra.

The newlyweds have since travelled back to Los Angeles, and Turner has been seen in images that have appeared online wearing a sash reading “Just married”.