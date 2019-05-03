EastEnders actors praised for powerful episode

EastEnders stars have been praised for their role in an emotional episode centring on the near suicide of Sean Slater.

Fans of the BBC soap have highlighted the powerful delivery of a distressing storyline.

Slater was seen clutching a shotgun in the latest episode of the soap, as his mother Jean watches on.

This followed Stacey and team of paramedics rushing to save her.

They then find Sean on the verge of turning his shotgun against himself at a remote house.

In an emotional scene, Jean gently talks to her son as he hovers on the verge of taking his own life.

Jean, suffering from cancer, tells her son that he needs to forgive himself for his past violence, and reassures him that: “Whatever you’re feeling right now. It will pass.”

Viewers have lavished praise on the episode’s stars Robert Kazinsky, Gillian Wright and Lacey Turner.

Utterly heartbreaking! This is #EastEnders at its finest!! Gillian Wright deserves a crown!!! https://t.co/c78Xtt5jNv — Ben Bone (@Spiceyben) May 3, 2019

Amy Callaway wrote on Twitter: “Omg what an emotional heart warming episode of EastEnders Gillian Wright Robert Kazinsky and Lacey Turner were all amazing.”

Irene Edgar was also impressed, posting: “Wow – just caught up with #Eastenders ! Powerful stuff tonight without all the shouting & screaming.”

If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations which offer advice and support, go online to https://t.co/OzdVGAcgXz or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information 0800 066 066. pic.twitter.com/QoIYRpzeHO — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) May 3, 2019

Muniza Abdullah wrote: “That EastEnders episode is why it’ll always be my favourite soap.”

They were among the many fans taking to Twitter to express their appreciation of the episode’s quality, and its work in raising important issues regarding mental health.