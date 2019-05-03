Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds expecting their third child

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number three.

The celebrity couple announced the news at the New York premiere of Reynolds’ latest film, Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Blake Lively cradled her baby bump while posing for pictures alongside Ryan Reynolds (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lively, 31, arrived on the carpet wearing a yellow dress that hugged her baby bump.

She cradled her stomach while posing for pictures alongside Reynolds, 42.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and are already parents to daughters James, four, and two-year-old Inez.

The couple were at the premiere of Reynolds’ new film Pokemon Detective Pikachu (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Los Angeles-born Lively and Canadian Reynolds met in 2010 while working on the super hero film Green Lantern.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu is a live action film but sees Reynolds voicing a CGI Pikachu.