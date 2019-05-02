Victoria, Cruz and Romeo celebrate as David Beckham turns 44

Victoria Beckham has marked husband David’s 44th birthday with a touching tribute

The former pop star and fashion designer shared a photo with her 25 million Instagram followers showing her hand resting on David’s arm, tattooed with her name.

She posted the message: “Happy Birthday David Beckham. You are our everything xxx We love u so much x.”

The 45-year-old also shared an insight into their family celebrations by posting a video to her Instagram story showing a pile of silver-wrapped presents alongside “Happy Birthday” banners and balloons.

Romeo, 16, took the chance to poke fun at his father, sharing an image of his grey-coloured card to the retired footballer which read: “Dad I got you this card because it matches your hair.”

He also shared a throwback picture with younger sibling Harper from their family trip to the Indonesian island of Bali last year.

He wrote: “Happy birthday dad I hope you have an amazing day. Love you so much.”

Cruz, 14, also sent a heart-warming message to his father, sharing a photo of himself with David and eldest sibling Brooklyn having a BBQ.