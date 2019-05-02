Stephen Graham dubbed ‘Animal’ after nearly breaking Leonardo DiCaprio’s leg

Stephen Graham has said he was branded “Animal” after nearly breaking Leonardo DiCaprio’s leg with a golf cart.

The Line Of Duty actor revealed that the Hollywood star gave him the nickname after a crash.

Graham said he became friends with DiCaprio, and the pair were working together when the incident happened.

DiCaprio had been driving a golf cart, but when Graham asked for a turn it nearly led to a serious injury.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Graham said his fellow actor nevertheless declared his love after the crash.

He said: “We became really good mates.

“Two days before we’re due to start work he’s driving around in this golf cart and I’ve asked him if I can have a go.

“I’m driving this golf cart straight down the hill and we’ve come to a corner, and I’ve looked at DiCaprio and, as I’ve turned the corner, I’ve hit a brick and the golf cart started to tip.

“It’s gone in slow motion and, as it’s gone, his leg’s underneath. It looked like it was going to land on his foot.

“And then he just pulled it in and it hit the floor.

“We got up and he said ‘You could have broken my leg’. I was going ‘I’m so sorry’.

“He said ‘I love you, man’. He gave me the nickname ‘Animal’ from that moment on.”

Graham also said he grew up studying the films of Robert De Niro at the prompting of his father.

He later worked with De Niro and Al Pacino, and called his father to tell him the news.

Graham said: “It was one of those lovely moments. They were absolutely adorable to work with.”

The Jonathan Ross show airs on ITV on Saturday May 4 at 9.15pm.