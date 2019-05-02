Phoebe Waller-Bridge to bring Fleabag show to West End

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing her one-woman show – the basis for the hit TV series Fleabag – to the West End.

The production will play at Wyndham’s Theatre between August 20 and September 14 after finishing a sold-out run Off-Broadway in New York.

The BBC Three production, starring Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman, became a huge hit but ended last month after just two series.

Waller-Bridge, 33, simply said: “Looooonddddooooonn!!”

Like the series, the stage show follows a young woman through the ups and down of sex, family and self-obsession.

It found success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe then played at the Soho Theatre in 2013 before being adapted for the small screen.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Fleabag stars Andrew Scott and Fiona Shaw (Ian West/PA)

Now it returns for a limited one-month run in London.

Waller-Bridge also penned the script for the first series of cat-and-mouse BBC America thriller Killing Eve, which returns this year starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

Last week the James Bond series showrunners confirmed she had been brought in to liven up the script for the forthcoming Bond 25.

Tickets go on sale at 3pm today.