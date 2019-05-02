Lucy Fallon announces departure from Coronation Street

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has announced she will be leaving the soap after four years as Bethany Platt.

The 23-year-old joined the cast as the daughter of Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) and won the best actress and best female dramatic performance at last year’s British Soap Awards.

In a statement, Fallon said: “After the most incredible 4 years, I have made the extremely difficult decision to leave Coronation Street at the end of my contract in 2020.

Just to clarify, my decision to leave was made in August last year and has nothing to do with ANYONE at Coronation Street. I didn’t make it lightly and I am going to miss every single person there. Excited for my final year at the best place! Woo?✨ — Lucy Fallon (@lufallon) May 2, 2019

“It’s hard to put into words how much this show means to me.

“I’ve made lifelong friends with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry, I’ve had some terrific and immensely important storylines and I’ve laughed with the best people everyday.

“I’m so thankful to (producer) Iain and everyone at Coronation Street, I owe everything to them and I will miss them greatly.”

She later tweeted that the decision was “nothing to do” with anyone else on the cobbles.

Faye Brookes, who plays fellow Weatherfield resident Kate Connor, announced earlier this week in a tweet that she is leaving the soap for “pastures new”.

Faye Brookes (Matt Crossick/PA)

Tristan Gemmill also revealed at the weekend that he is leaving Coronation Street after four years playing Robert Preston.

Producer Iain Macleod said: “Lucy advised us at the start of this year that she would like to leave at the end of her current contract in 2020 to pursue other projects.

“She is an amazing performer and has been at the centre of some huge stories for us during her time on the show.

“I have no doubt that her stellar career will continue beyond the cobbles and would like to wish her all the best in whatever she does next – starting with the brilliant final chapter of Bethany’s story.”