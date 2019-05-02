Future Game Of Thrones episodes will be ‘mental’ – Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke has said forthcoming episodes of Game Of Thrones will be “mental”.

The actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, has revealed that the next episodes will be “even bigger” than the last.

In episode three, most of the major characters were plunged into a bloody battle for the duration of the show.

Clarke has told fans to expect even more action in future instalments of the final series.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress said forthcoming episodes “are going to be mental”.

“Episode five is bigger. Four and five and six – they’re all insane,” she said.

She then urged fans to: “Find the biggest TV you can.”

The last episode, The Long Night, was shot over 55 nights, according to the star.

She said: “What you saw was really what it was like shooting it.

“There was blood and mud and angry screaming people. And backstage there was blood and mud.

“It was amazing we didn’t actually kill anyone. It was extraordinary.”

Clarke also revealed that her own friends do not watch Game Of Thrones.