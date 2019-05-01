Advertising
Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner among stars on Billboard Music Awards red carpet
Some of music’s biggest stars gathered in Las Vegas.
Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were among the stars pictured on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Some of the industry’s biggest names gathered at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday for the annual awards show.
Swift – who arrived with at least two of her pet cats – wore a lilac, thigh-length dress with high collar and lace sleeves.
Her dress – designed by Raisa Vanessa – was teamed with matching heels.
Singer Ciara wore all black for the evening, donning a flowing gown with a plunging neckline.
The dress was split up the thigh and was complete with a high collar encrusted with diamonds.
Advertising
Host for the evening Kelly Clarkson was another who chose to wear black, with a floor-length sequined gown.
Clarkson, who had her blonde hair pulled back, combined the dress with rainbow-coloured strappy heels.
This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz wore a classy red gown at the ceremony.
Advertising
The star – who said she wants to record a country music album – completed the look with sandals.
British actress Sophie Turner – best-known for starring in Game Of Thrones – accompanied her fiance Joe Jonas to the show.
She wore a floral jumpsuit complete with angular shoulder pads and exposed zipper.
Halsey – who will perform alongside BTS at the ceremony – wore a strapless gown with a corset-like bust.
The dress had a thigh-high slit while the look was complete with strappy stilettos.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.