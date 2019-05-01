Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner among stars on Billboard Music Awards red carpet

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were among the stars pictured on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Some of the industry’s biggest names gathered at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday for the annual awards show.

Swift – who arrived with at least two of her pet cats – wore a lilac, thigh-length dress with high collar and lace sleeves.

Her dress – designed by Raisa Vanessa – was teamed with matching heels.

Taylor Swift arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Singer Ciara wore all black for the evening, donning a flowing gown with a plunging neckline.

The dress was split up the thigh and was complete with a high collar encrusted with diamonds.

Ciara turned heads at the annual awards show (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Host for the evening Kelly Clarkson was another who chose to wear black, with a floor-length sequined gown.

Clarkson, who had her blonde hair pulled back, combined the dress with rainbow-coloured strappy heels.

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson added a splash of colour to her outfit in Las Vegas (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz wore a classy red gown at the ceremony.

The star – who said she wants to record a country music album – completed the look with sandals.

Chrissy Metz arrives at the Billboard Music Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

British actress Sophie Turner – best-known for starring in Game Of Thrones – accompanied her fiance Joe Jonas to the show.

She wore a floral jumpsuit complete with angular shoulder pads and exposed zipper.

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner wore a floral jumpsuit to the show (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Halsey – who will perform alongside BTS at the ceremony – wore a strapless gown with a corset-like bust.

The dress had a thigh-high slit while the look was complete with strappy stilettos.