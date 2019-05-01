Taron Egerton makes singing debut covering Rocket Man for soundtrack

Taron Egerton, star of the forthcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman, has made his singing debut in the video for the film’s title track.

In the high-energy clip, the Hollywood actor, 29, is seen recording the song inside a music studio before transforming into the acclaimed British singer and pianist.

It is the first taste of the film’s soundtrack, which also features new music in the form of a duet between Egerton and John called (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.

John, who penned Rocket Man in 1972 with long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin, said it was “important” Egerton sang on the biopic’s soundtrack.

“I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics and my music – not just acting,” he said.

“I left Taron in the hands of (producer) Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant.

Elton John with his husband David Furnish (PA)

“I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I’ve been astonished with the results.

“Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story.”

Rocketman is directed by Dexter Fletcher, who stepped in to helm the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after Bryan Singer was fired.

The video sees Egerton’s take on John go from budding singer to bonafide rock star and culminates in his famous concert at Dodger Stadium in 1975.

Egerton said John’s participation in the recording process had let him take the “classic songs” to a new place.

He said: “Giles Martin has impeccable taste and massive skills to bring the songs to a place where they are faithful and daring as well.”

Rocketman: Music From The Motion Picture will be released on May 24.