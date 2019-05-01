Sex Education cast reunite to start work on second series

The cast of Sex Education has reunited to begin work on the second series of Netflix’s acclaimed teenage drama.

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa appear in a video posted to Netflix’s official Twitter account for the UK and Ireland on Wednesday, which shows their first read-through of the new script.

Mackey, who plays wild child Maeve Wiley, hangs her head in embarrassment and the others laugh as she discovers what is in store for her character.

ok it's official, Sex Education s2 filming has started. here's to more wanking and more heartwarming moments in equal measure. pic.twitter.com/0NBdJ57MzP — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 1, 2019

The video promised more bad behaviour and sexually-centred plot lines with a caption which read: “OK it’s official, Sex Education s2 filming has started.

“Here’s to more wanking and more heartwarming moments in equal measure.”

Sex Education stars Anderson as a sex therapist and Butterfield as her son who starts his own sex advice clinic at school.

Anderson teased the cast’s reunion by posting a picture of her script, captioning it “Milfburn round 2” in reference to her character’s name, Dr Jean F Milburn.

Netflix is famously secretive about viewing figures but touted the success of the first series, claiming just after release that it was on course to be watched by 40 million households within the first four weeks of streaming.

It was promptly renewed for a second series.