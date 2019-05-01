Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: It was a struggle to lose baby weight

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has spoken out about her struggle to lose weight following the birth of her son.

The British supermodel welcomed her first child with her fiance, actor Jason Statham, in June 2017.

Plymouth-born Huntington-Whiteley said she gained more weight than people had expected during her pregnancy with son Jack Oscar.

The supermodel on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Alexi Lubomirski)

She told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “It was a struggle for me, if I can be really candid.

“I gained a lot of weight; a lot more than people around me expected. I do not regret it – but I had a long way to go once I was cradling the baby.

“It took a year of training and discipline. I’m not joking. It took a year to the month to lose every single pound.

“Even after that, it took several more months before I could go on a shoot and feel good.”

Huntington-Whiteley, who stars on the June cover of the magazine, has her own underwear range – Rosie For Autograph – with Marks & Spencer.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham confirmed their engagement in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

The 32-year-old catwalk star, actress and businesswoman added that she felt stronger “physically and mentally” after losing the baby weight.

“Now my perception of what I thought of as feeling great and looking great has shifted,” she said.

“I’m stronger, both physically and mentally.

“I feel, probably for the first time, that I’m a woman rather than a girl. It’s been a really great shift to see myself in the mirror and to be OK with the imperfections.”

Huntington-Whiteley has been in a relationship with Statham, known for his roles in Snatch and The Fast & The Furious franchise, since 2010.

The full interview is in the June issue of Harper’s Bazaar, on sale from Thursday.