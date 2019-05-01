Menu

Pete Davidson refuses to perform at comedy club over ‘disrespectful’ comments

Showbiz | Published:

The owner of the Stress Factory Comedy Club in Bridgeport, Connecticut denied Davidson’s allegations.

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson refused to perform at a comedy club after accusing the owner of “disrespecting” him over comments about his high-profile ex-girlfriends.

Saturday Night Live star Davidson was set to perform at the Stress Factory Comedy Club in Bridgeport, Connecticut, but abandoned the gig before taking to the stage.

He later said the owner had made comments “disrespecting” him.

According to reports, they referenced pop star Ariana Grande and actress Kate Beckinsale, both of whom are former flames of Davidson’s.

Kate Beckinsale
Pete Davidson reportedly refused to perform at a comedy club over comments made about ex-girlfriends, including Kate Beckinsale (Ian West/PA)

In a video posted to his Instagram story, Davidson, 25, said he “can’t perform under those circumstances” but promised fans who bought tickets he would host a free show for them.

“Sorry again. This is not your fault”, he added.

In a video published by US showbiz website TMZ, the Stress Factory Comedy Club’s owner, Vinnie Brand, denied being disrespectful.

He said: “There is no way in the world I would ever disrespect any comedian.”

According to reports, Davidson’s four-month relationship with British actress Beckinsale, 45, came to an end earlier this year.

The comedian was engaged to Grande, 25, but their romance ended in October last year.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

