Level 42’s Boon Gould dies aged 64

Mark King has led tributes to Level 42 bandmate Rowland “Boon” Gould following his death aged 64.

Gould, a founding member of the jazz-funk pop group who were best known for their 1986 hit Lessons In Love, was found dead at his home on Tuesday morning, according to King.

King tweeted: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to tell you of the passing of our dear friend and brother Boon Gould.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to tell you of the passing of our dear friend and brother Boon Gould.Dorset Police confirmed that he was found dead at his home on Tuesday morning.You are at peace now Boon, no more pain mate.Thank you for everything. Mark x" pic.twitter.com/adyjdCKSNe — Mark King (@markking) May 1, 2019

“Dorset Police confirmed that he was found dead at his home on Tuesday morning.

“You are at peace now Boon, no more pain mate. Thank you for everything. Mark x.”

Gould’s brother and fellow founding member Phil tweeted: “My heart is beyond broken. RIP Roland Charles ‘Boon’ Gould, my brother, 1955-2019.”

My heart is beyond broken. RIP Roland Charles ‘Boon’ Gould, my brother, 1955-2019 — Phil Gould (@bongosaloon) May 1, 2019

Advertising

Fellow founding member Mike Lindup tweeted: “Boon. Still taking it in. Thoughts and love to his families. @bongosaloon @markking @WallyBadarou @GHusband.”

Level 42 was formed by lead singer and bassist King, the Gould brothers – Boon as guitarist and Phil as drummer – and keyboardist Lindup, on the Isle of Wight in 1979.

The band went on to score six top 10 albums including Standing In The Light in 1983 and World Machine in 1985, the latter of which was considered their commercial peak after crossing over into the dance-rock genre.

Advertising

Gould, who went by the childhood nickname Boon throughout his career, left the band in 1987 but continued to work with the group over the years on and off.

He went on to embark on a solo career and released two albums – Tin Man in 1995 and Love Kills Overtime in 2000.

Actor Shane Richie was among those paying tribute. The EastEnders star, 55, credited Gould as a major musical influence.

He told the Press Association: “Level 42 were a big influence on my musical life and I would go and see the band. It’s so sad to hear about Boon and I send my sincere love to his family, friends and fans.”