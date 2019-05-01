Emmerdale fans exasperated as Megan gets away with causing Eric’s coma car crash

Emmerdale viewers were left exasperated after the villagers failed to discover who was really responsible for Eric Pollard’s car crash – despite the clues being right in front of them.

Wednesday night’s episode saw Megan Macey (Gaynor Faye) slam into the back of Jamie Tate’s (Alexander Lincoln) car, causing it to hit Pollard and send him flying.

But despite Macey, who was using her phone at the time, being behind the crash, the police blamed Tate.

Viewers were left at a loss as to why Tate seemed unable to tell anyone he had in fact been shunted into Pollard (Chris Chittell).

“Why is no one mentioning that Megan running into the back of Jamie is what caused him to hit Eric!?” asked one fan of the show.

“SOMEONE speak some sense in this programme and put the villagers straight!”

Why is no one mentioning that Megan running into the back of Jamie is what caused him to hit Eric!? SOMEONE speak some sense in this programme and put the villagers straight! #Emmerdale — Iain (@BeaIe_) May 1, 2019

Others thought it odd that Jamie had not noticed Megan ramming into him.

They said: “Ummm but surely Jamie would have noticed Megan’s car ramming into him and how that shoved him into Eric.”

Ummm but surely Jamie would have noticed Megan's car ramming into him and how that shoved him into Eric ?#Emmerdale — Ⓐ anna (@wellshowmethen) May 1, 2019

One observant viewer was surprised as to how the police had identified who actually caused the crash.

They said: “I’m sorry to moan about emmerdale but don’t the writers think that if Megan’s car hit Jamie’s which caused Eric to be run over.

“Seeing Megan’s car being in a mess they would’ve realised that she is to blame and not Jamie. It doesn’t take a scientist to work it out.”

I'm sorry to moan about emmerdale but don't the writers think that if Megan's car hit Jamie's which caused Eric to be run over. Seeing Megan's car being in a mess they would've realised that she is to blame and not Jamie. It doesn't take a scientist to work it out #Emmerdale — Kay Griffiths (@KayGrif46060908) May 1, 2019

Ok correct me if I’m wrong but #Megan ran into the rear of #James’s car pushing him into #Eric now even the cops ?‍♀️ in #Emmerdale aren’t that thick or blind that they can’t see the damage to front and rear of the cars — Johnboy710 (@Johnboy710) May 1, 2019

However, most fans were concerned only with whether Pollard would emerge from his coma.

Many were optimistic, thinking Emmerdale’s scriptwriters would not kill off such a well-loved character.

Woahhhhhhhhhhh …. poor Eric. I hope he makes a full recovery when be comes out of his coma #Emmerdale — ???? ?????? (@WiniBoansi) May 1, 2019

Poor Eric!! He won't die tho they're just dramatising it obvs #Emmerdale — Shaheen Ashraf (@topgooner100) May 1, 2019

Eric will live he’s the main cast of emmerdale well I hope he lives and makes it #Emmerdale — Chantel ? (@hutchinsonchan2) May 1, 2019

Such doomand gloom. Eric will be fineeeee #Emmerdale — Kath Swales ?✨? (@Kath_Swales74) May 1, 2019

Emmerdale continues on ITV.