BTS named social artists of the year for third time

K-pop superstars BTS were named social artists of the year for the third time in a row.

The wildly popular group arrived on the red carpet for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas to deafening screams from their fans.

BTS – consisting of V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope – wore smart, dark Alexander McQueen suits for the occasion and were among the early winners on the night.

Before the show had officially kicked off, they were announced as the winners of the top social artist prize – their third win in a row and further proof of their huge social media clout.

They saw off competition from their fellow K-pop groups EXO and GOT7 as well as Ariana Grande and Louis Tomlinson.

After receiving the prize, RM said: “This means so much for us. We’ll do our best today. That’s all we can do.”

BTS will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday, taking to the stage with US pop star Halsey for a rendition of their hit Boy With Luv.

Formed in Seoul, South Korea, in 2013, they have since become one of the world’s most popular bands and last month became the first group from their country to score a UK number one album.