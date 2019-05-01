Ayrton Senna portrait up for auction 25 years after Formula One driver’s death

A portrait of Brazilian Formula One star Ayrton Senna will go under the hammer 25 years after his death.

The driver was killed in a crash at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994, at the age of 34.

A black and white photo of the successful Formula One driver will be open to bids.

It was taken by sports photographer Chris Smith, who also snapped The Beatles and Muhammad Ali.

The portrait of Ayrton Senna by Chris Smith is estimated to fetch at least £1,800 (Chiswick Auctions)

Senna secured drivers’ championships for McLaren in 1988, 1990 and 1991, and is recognised as being among the greats of the sport.

The photograph, expected to fetch £1,800 to £2,200, was taken of the driver looking pensive during practice at Silverstone.

It is signed on the reverse by Smith, who has won Sport Photographer Of The Year four times.

Chiswick Auctions is offering the photo in its sale on May 16.