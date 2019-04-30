Kylie Jenner wishes ‘hubby’ Travis Scott happy birthday

Kylie Jenner wished “hubby” Travis Scott a happy birthday – before hinting the couple is ready for a second child.

Rapper Scott celebrated his 28th birthday on Tuesday and make-up mogul Jenner marked the occasion with a gushing tribute on Instagram.

She shared a series of intimate pictures of the pair alongside their 14-month-old daughter, Stormi.

Jenner, 21, captioned the post: “Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling.

“My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday.”

Jenner left fans blushing by adding: “Let’s f*** around and have another baby.”

Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian West, commented on the post: “OMG these are the cutest pics ever!!!! Happy Birthday Travis!!!”

Advertising

Model Hailey Bieber commented: “Happy birthday Trav!!!!”

Jenner’s Instagram post is not the first time she has commemorated Scott’s birthday.

Last week she kicked off celebrations by paying for a billboard in Los Angeles. It featured a giant portrait of Stormi alongside a picture of Jenner and the baby together.

The billboard, in West Hollywood, read: “Happy birthday daddy. Love, Mommy & Stormi xo.”

The family also celebrated with an Avengers-themed party.