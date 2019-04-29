Nerve-wracking releasing new music after two years – Stormzy

Stormzy has said it was “nerve-wracking” unveiling his first song in two years.

The grime artist has returned to the music scene with Vossi Bop after two years in the studio.

Speaking on Radio 1, where he was guest hosting alongside Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac, he said: “It feels so crazy. Coming back did feel like it was still a bit nerve-wracking.

“As exciting as it was, it was an adrenaline rush, it’s still like, flipping heck, two years is a long time.

“The way I put it is that people have still got my back. That’s what it has always been, the public has always come together to help me.”

The star said releasing music again feels “new”.

“It feels exactly how it felt when I first started releasing music about four, five years ago,” he said.

“It’s all different, but it’s that same pure level of just try it and just enjoy releasing music again.

“That’s why I’m so happy with the response because it’s just back to basics. It’s not about anything else other than a tune you can vibe to and that you like… it’s just having fun and it’s back to basics.”