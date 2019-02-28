Sophie Turner struggles to contain her power in latest Dark Phoenix trailer

Sophie Turner struggles to control the immense telekinetic powers of Jean Grey in the latest Dark Phoenix trailer.

The British actress plays the title role in the forthcoming Marvel film, which also stars James McAvoy as Professor Charles Xavier, Michael Fassbender as Magneto and Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique.

This summer, the world will go dark. Watch the new trailer for #DarkPhoenix, in theaters June 7. pic.twitter.com/ixDMkeNDeN — X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) February 28, 2019

The trailer shows Turner’s character slowly transforming into the all-powerful Phoenix while the X-Men – including Storm, Cyclops and Beast – attempt to contain her.

Based on the X-Men comics storyline of the 1980s, Dark Phoenix sees Game Of Thrones star Turner reprise her role from 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

Simon Kinberg is on directing duty for the latest instalment of the X-Men film franchise, which launched in 2000.

2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand was the last film to tackle the Dark Phoenix story, but was widely criticised by fans for only featuring it as a sub-plot.

Dark Phoenix is set to be released in June.