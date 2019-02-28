Sophie Turner: People think I’m in a relationship with Maisie Williams

Sophie Turner has said she and her Game Of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams are often mistaken for a couple.

The actresses, who play sisters Sansa and Arya Stark in the hit fantasy show, are close friends and Williams credits Turner with encouraging her to have therapy.

Turner, 23, who is engaged to singer Joe Jonas, told the Glamour UK: “Maisie is definitely my protector and I’m hers, too. I know if anything happened – especially if it was on Game Of Thrones, which it never, ever would – she’d go crazy and protect me…Maisie is my strong home.

“People always think Maisie and I are a couple. I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know…I’ve got an addiction to Maisie Williams. I actually stalk her hashtag on Instagram!”

She added: “Even though we are sisters [in Game Of Thrones], we tried to sneak a kiss into every scene we did together to freak everyone out a bit.

“It kept them on their toes – making sure they were following the script.”

Williams, 21, also recounted how valuable their friendship has been as she has grown up in the public eye, saying: “Sophie knows too much about me to not be my friend.”

Advertising

“I can’t tell you the amount of times Sophie said, ‘Go to therapy’ before I actually did.

“She really helped me through some messy break-ups and some friend break-ups.

“Whenever I’m like, ‘I need help! This is bigger than anything I can sort out on my own,’ Sophie is my point of call.

Advertising

“I think therapy is so important. You should absolutely speak to someone, even if in your head you go, ‘Yeah, I knew that’.”

She also spoke about her struggles with her self-image, saying: “I’ve never felt very pretty because I’ve never been portrayed as very pretty on screen.

“I actually think that’s really great, but in terms of how I personally feel, it’s been difficult sometimes.”

The full feature in the S/S19 issue of Glamour, available on newsstands and digital download on March 7.