Goodfellas star Ray Liotta in talks to join cast of The Sopranos prequel

Ray Liotta is in talks to join the cast of The Sopranos prequel, a representative for the star has said.

The US actor – best known for starring in 1990 mafia film Goodfellas – could join The Many Saints Of Newark, which will be directed by Alan Taylor.

Liotta was initially Sopranos creator David Chase’s preferred choice to play the character of Tony Soprano, a role that eventually went to the late James Gandolfini.

Liotta, who is yet to officially be cast, said he was looking forward to being part of a “special project”.

He said: “I am thrilled to be working with David Chase and Alan Taylor on The Many Saints of Newark.

“David’s talent is unmatched and the directing of Alan Taylor makes this even more exciting. I respect them both immensely and look forward to making this special project with New Line.”

A representative for Liotta said the casting was still under negotiation.

Should the casting be completed, Liotta would join actors including Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen, Corey Stoll, and Michael Gandolfini on the project.

The latter is James Gandolfini’s son and will play the role of a young Tony.

The Many Saints Of Newark is set during the city’s race riots of the 1960s, which saw African Americans and Italian Americans clash.

Liotta, whose portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas is widely regarded as a classic of the genre, grew up in 1960s Newark.

The 64-year-old has recently starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in police drama Shades Of Blue.

The Many Saints Of Newark is in the early stages of production and no release date has been set.