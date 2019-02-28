Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars celebrate after sitcom earns another season

Popular police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine will return for at least one more season after it was renewed by NBC.

The show, which stars Andy Samberg airs in the UK on E4, was famously picked up by NBC last year when Fox decided to cancel it, leading to an outcry from fans.

Season six debuted in the US in January, with seven of 18 episodes having aired so far.

On Wednesday, NBC announced it was giving the green light to another season.

In true #Brooklyn99 fashion, we waited 9 seconds to tell them the good news. ? We're coming back, y'all! pic.twitter.com/T3ioSJcehi — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 27, 2019

A video shared to the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Twitter account showed the moment the cast heard the news.

Stars including Samberg, Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero were seated around the writers’ table when an NBC executive delivered the news.

Samberg reacted by banging his fists on the table while Crews mimicked spreading money around the room.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine debuted in 2013 and stars Samberg as an immature New York Police Department detective.