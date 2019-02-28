Billie Eilish: It’s not worth sharing things on the internet

Singer Billie Eilish has said she wishes she could rewind to the beginning of her career and “not show the internet who I am”.

Despite having nearly 15 million followers online, the US star, 17, said sharing on social media actually “takes away”.

She told ES magazine: “It’s not worth it, to share things on the internet any more.

“It takes away.

“It’s way better to be mysterious.

“I wish I could go back to the beginning and not show the internet who I am.”

The singer also talked to the magazine about why she is not in therapy.

“I really need therapy,” she said.

“I just don’t really like talking about specific things. I’m comfortable talking about how I feel, but not why…”

The full interview appears in this week’s issue of ES magazine, out on Thursday February 28.