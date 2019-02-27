Menu

Advertising

The Futureheads join line-up for Neighbourhood Weekender

Showbiz | Published:

The event takes place in May.

The Futureheads on stage

The Futureheads are set for their first festival appearance in six years at the upcoming Neighbourhood Weekender.

The indie stars are among the second wave of artists announced for the event in May, including White Lies and The Twang.

They join previously announced acts just as George Ezra, The Charlatans, Sam Fender, Maximo Park, Richard Ashcroft and Primal Scream.

The festival takes place at Victoria Park in Warrington and is held across three stages on May 25 and 26.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News