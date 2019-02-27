The Futureheads join line-up for Neighbourhood Weekender

The Futureheads are set for their first festival appearance in six years at the upcoming Neighbourhood Weekender.

The indie stars are among the second wave of artists announced for the event in May, including White Lies and The Twang.

They join previously announced acts just as George Ezra, The Charlatans, Sam Fender, Maximo Park, Richard Ashcroft and Primal Scream.

The festival takes place at Victoria Park in Warrington and is held across three stages on May 25 and 26.