Television body launches scheme to get veterans behind the camera

Former servicemen are to be retrained for roles in television through a new scheme launched by an industry-led body.

The ScreenSkills project aims to help armed forces personnel transition within two years of their leaving service.

The body said many roles in the military are transferable to the television industry, with medics, drivers and cooks all required for shoots.

The scheme will be launched with a jobs fair and seminar series at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, home to the James Bond film series, on March 21.

Some 12 veterans will be selected to attend a two-day location team boot camp, and another six will given a six-week paid work placement on a high-end TV show.

The initiative is funded by the ScreenSkills High-end TV Skills Fund and will be delivered by the Services Sound and Vision Corporation (SSVC) and Creative Media Skills.

ScreenSkills’ director of high-end TV Kaye Elliott said skills shortages in the industry could be filled by veterans well-versed in the organisational skills needed on set.

Pinewood Studios, where the scheme will launch in March (Steve Parsons/PA)

She said: “Helping experienced professionals who are looking for a career change to identify how they can use their existing skill set in the screen industry is one way (of filling job shortages).

“Locations and unit management departments, which are experiencing skills shortages, would really benefit from the skills of ex-armed forces professionals so we are really pleased to support this scheme.”

SSVC’s client success manager, Kristen Platt, said: “The self-motivation, people skills, resilience and problem-solving that are a part of everyday forces life are very much in demand in the high-end TV industry, especially in the location department.

“We’re delighted that the industry recognises this and is investing in people coming out of the armed forces, to help them establish careers.”