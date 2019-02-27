Martin Clunes could return as Levi Bellfield detective from ITV drama Manhunt

Martin Clunes could reprise his role as DCI Colin Sutton following the success of ITV drama Manhunt.

Clunes, 57, played the Scotland Yard detective in the show, which followed the police investigation into serial killer Levi Bellfield.

Manhunt pulled in nine million viewers when it aired earlier this year and was made by Buffalo Pictures, the production company Clunes runs with his wife Philippa Braithwaite.

Martin Clunes could return as DCI Colin Sutton, the detective he played in Manhunt (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Speaking to the Mirror, the Doc Martin actor hinted he could return in the role of DCI Sutton.

He said: “Manhunt did make me proud, because it was quite a risk for us.

“My wife had spent four years contacting the family members of the people involved and clearing it with compliance, legally.

“Colin was very helpful making it and was around a lot. There is another equally grisly case Colin solved that we are looking into.”

DCI Sutton spent 30 years in the police and helped convict Delroy Grant, the serial rapist known as the night stalker.