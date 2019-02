Marina has criticised a fashion designer for photoshopping her legs and thighs to look like “literal sticks” after she wore one of her dresses to an awards show.

The Welsh-born singer – previously known as Marina And The Diamonds – said she wore an outfit to support the designer and the next day they posted an altered picture of her to Instagram.

Marina, 33, did not name the designer but said it was an example of “internalised misogyny in full action”, adding: “Do BETTER. Be less dumb.”

If you want me to wear your clothing, don’t photoshop my wonderful hourglass body shape as if it’s is unacceptable ??‍♀️ — MARINA (@MarinaDiamandis) February 27, 2019

I didn’t feel hurt by this. It was about her, not me. But 10 years ago I would have been. I probably would’ve reposted the photoshopped picture! It feels super irresponsible & unkind to distort a woman’s figure for what is essentially someone else’s vanity. — MARINA (@MarinaDiamandis) February 27, 2019

Marina criticised the picture (Ian West/PA)

Marina, full name Marina Lambrini Diamandis, first found fame after finishing runner-up in the BBC’s Sound Of 2010. Ellie Goulding came in first.

Her debut album, The Family Jewels, entered the UK charts at number five and was praised for incorporating indie pop and new wave musical styles.

Marina’s fourth studio album Love + Fear is due to be released in April.