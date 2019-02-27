Menu

Brie Larson brings the glamour at Captain Marvel premiere

Showbiz

The actress has the title role in the superhero movie.

Brie Larson wore blue to match the blue carpet as she stepped out in London for the Captain Marvel premiere.

The actress, who plays the title role in the film, stood out in the bright, bold royal blue dress, which was off the shoulder and featured daring cut-outs at the waist.

Glittering gold detailing completed the eye-catching look.

Brie Larson wore blue to match the blue carpet (Ian West/PA)

Larson’s co-star Gemma Chan wore red, which is also from Captain Marvel’s colour scheme.

The actress’s outfit comprised red trousers and a red top that flowed to the ground like a dress, leaving a triangle of bare skin at the midriff.

Gemma Chan wore red trousers and a red top (Ian West/PA)

British actress Lashana Lynch wore a fashion forward pink dress with a thigh-high split.

Lashana Lynch wore a fashion forward pink dress (Ian West/PA)

The actresses were joined by co-stars including Jude Law and Samuel L. Jackson.

Law was smart in white trousers and a black jacket, while Jackson donned a blazer and hat to keep out the chill.

Jude Law attended the premiere (Ian West/PA)
Samuel L. Jackson wore a hat to keep out the chill (Ian West/PA)

The premiere was held at the Curzon Mayfair in London.

