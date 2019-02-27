Beverly Hills 90210 revival confirmed for this summer

The cast of Beverly Hills 90210 have said they can’t wait to get filming as rumours of a reboot of the 90s hit were confirmed.

Talk of a return to the much-loved show has been in the pipeline for some time.

And on Wednesday, Fox announced that it was rebooting the series with original stars Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green on board.

Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry, who played on-off couple Brenda and Dylan, are not thought to be attached.

The revival has a twist, as the original cast will play “heightened” versions of themselves.

The network shared a teaser video online, which shows scenes in Beverly Hills as the words “Guess who’s coming home?” flash across the screen.

The 90210 logo then appears, with the words “coming this summer”.

Spelling posted a message on Twitter declaring: “We’re coming HOME!”

Garth tweeted: “I can’t wait to go back to work with friends on #90210onfox.”

Ziering tweeted: “I could not be more excited that Beverly Hills 902 100 is coming back 2 Fox television!

“I’m so excited to work with my good friends and former castmates once again!”

Beverly Hills 90210 ran for 10 series, airing from 1990 to 2000.

A reboot – entitled just 90210 – aired between 2008 and 2013 and focused on a new group of teenagers, although Garth had a small role, and other original cast members such as Spelling and Doherty made cameo appearances.