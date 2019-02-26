Tributes paid to Mark Hollis: One of music’s great innovators

Tributes have been paid to “trailblazing” singer-songwriter Mark Hollis, frontman of the band Talk Talk, following his death at the age of 64.

The band, formed in 1981, were best known for hits like Today, It’s My Life, Talk Talk and Life’s What You Make It, and the album Spirit Of Eden.

Talk Talk’s bassist, Paul Webb, wrote on Instagram: “I am very shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Hollis.

“Musically he was a genius and it was a honour and a privilege to have been in a band with him.

“I have not seen Mark for many years, but, like many musicians of our generation, I have been profoundly influenced by his trailblazing musical ideas.

“He knew how to create depth of feeling with sound and space like no other. He was one of the greats, if not the greatest.”

Duran Duran called Hollis “one of music’s great innovators”.

Advertising

“The band Talk Talk, which he co-founded and fronted, were on tour with us in 1982,” said a spokesman.

"Mark was the main songwriter of some truly great songs” @TalkTalk pic.twitter.com/beH4kGPcmA — Duran Duran (@duranduran) February 25, 2019

“It made for a tremendous and very entertaining bill. Mark was the main songwriter of some truly great songs, including It’s My Life and Such A Shame.

“His talent will be remembered and his music will live on.”

Advertising

Hollis released a self-titled solo album in 1998 before he stopped performing.

Cousin-in-law Anthony Costello announced the news on Twitter, writing that Hollis was a “wonderful husband and father. Fascinating and principled man.

“Retired from the music business 20 years ago but an indefinable musical icon. Talk Talk – It’s My Life.”