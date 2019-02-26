Richard Gere: Shooting new BBC series took too long

Richard Gere does not think he will sign up for another TV drama after his new BBC series, saying it took “too long”.

The Hollywood star, 69, plays a global media tycoon in the eight-part story MotherFatherSon.

But asked how his first TV series compared to making a movie, the Pretty Woman star told Radio Times magazine: “It was six months’ shooting, like doing four indie movies back to back but playing the same character.”

And he added of the BBC2 drama: “It’s too long. I don’t think I’ll do it again.”

Actress Helen McCrory also stars in the drama, as the estranged wife of Gere’s character.

Asked whether he has seen his co-star in Peaky Blinders, Gere said: “I don’t really watch much television except the news… I have a very full life and, honestly, TV is not high on my priority list.”

Gere’s last dramatic role on the small screen was in 1993, in the TV film And The Band Played On.

MotherFatherSon, which begins on March 6, also features Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire.

The full interview appears in Radio Times magazine.