Janet Jackson announces Las Vegas residency

Janet Jackson is joining the growing list of stars with residencies in Las Vegas.

Her show Metamorphosis will begin at the Park Theatre at the Park MGM resort on May 17.

It is the same venue where Lady Gaga’s two shows, Enigma and Jazz & Piano, are performed.

The announcement comes shortly after the news that Christina Aguilera: The Xperience will open at Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 31.

Metamorphosis will “peel back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global icon”, it has been claimed.

The show promises “electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan favourite deep cuts”, and will feature a 30-year anniversary celebration of her album Rhythm Nation.

The production will also allow fans to “follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges faced along her personal journey”.

“She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis,” it has been announced.

Members of Jackson’s fan club will receive access to pre-sale tickets from February 27, while tickets for the 15 shows will go on general sale on March 2 from Ticketmaster.