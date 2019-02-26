Bella Thorne splits from internet star girlfriend of two years

Former Disney star Bella Thorne has split from Tana Mongeau, her girlfriend of two years.

The US actress and model, 21, confirmed the news in a tweet to her 6.6 million followers.

She told fans: “Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys”

Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys ❤️ — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) February 26, 2019

The pair had been in an open relationship with each other and musician Mod Sun since 2017.

In January, Mongeau, 20, discussed their partnership in a YouTube video.

She also detailed how she had been dating fellow internet star Brad Sousa.

In 2016, Thorne came out as bisexual to her then 6.4 million Twitter followers after she was asked about it on the social media site.

Bella Thorne played CeCe Jones in the Disney channel series Shake It Up (Ian West/PA)

It followed speculation sparked by a photograph that appeared online the previous month showing Thorne kissing another woman.

Thorne played CeCe Jones in the Disney channel series Shake It Up.

She also appeared in TV drama My Own Worst Enemy, opposite Christian Slater, and in the Adam Sandler film Blended.

Representatives of Thorne and Mongeau have been contacted for comment.