Alex Jones says she rushed to hospital after not feeling baby move much for days

One Show presenter Alex Jones has revealed she went to hospital for help after not feeling her baby move much for days.

After rushing to hospital, the Welsh presenter was reassured to hear the heartbeat of her baby, and has urged other expectant mothers to seek medical advice if they are in doubt about the health of their baby.

Jones posted a message on Instagram alongside a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed.

Alex Jones posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed (Alex Jones)

It read: “Hadn’t felt much movement from the baby for a few days so lying here being monitored. If in doubt mammas ALWAYS check!

“So reassuring to hear the heartbeat.”

Jones revealed before Christmas that she was expecting a second child with husband Charlie Thomson.

She thanked fans for their support (Alex Jones)

Following a check on the child, Jones posted: “All was fine at the hospital. His or hers little heartbeat was going like the clappers but good to check. Thanks for the messages.”

Jones announced her second pregnancy live on The One Show, saying that she had “not been at the mince pies”.

The news was greeted with applause by co-presenter Matt Baker and the BBC One show’s guests.