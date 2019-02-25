Who were the British winners at the Oscars?

There were five British wins at the Oscars, including one of the top prizes of the night as Olivia Colman won the award for best actress.

It marks a drop of one from last year’s ceremony, where Britons won six of the accolades, but is still a step up from 2017 which was the worst year for British talent in a decade with just one win.

Colman was the shock winner of the leading actress prize for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite, fending off competition from frontrunner Glenn Close for The Wife.

She is the only British winner of one of the main acting prizes, despite representatives in each of the categories with Christian Bale nominated for best actor in Vice, Richard E Grant up for best supporting actor in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Rachel Weisz nominated for best supporting actress in The Favourite.

DJ, songwriter and record producer Mark Ronson won the original song accolade for Shallow from A Star Is Born, alongside American co-writers Lady Gaga, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

Sound engineer Paul Massey took the sound mixing prize for Bohemian Rhapsody alongside John Casali and Tim Cavagin.

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone won the sound editing gong, also for the Queen film.

Nina Hartstone, left, and John Warhurst kiss their awards for best sound editing for Bohemian Rhapsody (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Special effects supervisor Paul Lambert won his second Oscar in a row for visual effects, this time for First Man.

He won the award last year for his work on Blade Runner 2049.