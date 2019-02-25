Susanna Reid channels her ‘inner Joan Collins’ at the Oscars

Susanna Reid made sure she was as glamorous as could be as she went to the Oscars, using Dame Joan Collins as her inspiration.

The broadcaster is in Los Angeles with her Good Morning Britain co-star Piers Morgan for a special Hollywood edition of the ITV morning programme.

Giving fans a sneak preview of her look, she posted a picture of herself next to a vintage Dame Joan photo on Instagram.

Reid wore a glitzy gold dress with sheer sleeves and decolletage panel, covered in a glittering embellishment.

Her brunette locks were teased into bouncy curls, much like her style hero, who wore a similar look in the post.

Reid wrote: “Channelling my inner Joan for the Oscars… Dress @isabellkristensenofficial #Hollywood.”

Morgan did not share a picture of his outfit for the big night, but did share his appreciation for actress Cate Blanchett, saying on Twitter that she looked “fire”.

Reid and Morgan were lined up to do red carpet coverage at the event on Twitter, before hosting their show on Monday morning live from LA.